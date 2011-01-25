Freedom of Speech, the Press are Priorities for Armenia: PACE

January 25, 2011

The following article has been republished from today's issue of local Armenian daily Aravot ("Morning").

"Since the human rights situation in Armenia after the rigged and tragic 2008 elections has not improved, repression of freedom of speech has become especially troubling and worrisome," said Armenian delegate Zaruhi Postanjyan to Council of Europe (CoE) Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), "What specific steps will be taken to ensure real improvements against imitative activities that the RA government has now initiated?"

The CoE Secretary General responded: "Without freedom of speech and without freedom of the press, it is difficult to struggle against much suffering and many concerns, which we have on our continent. How can we struggle against, let's say, corruption if there is no free press?"