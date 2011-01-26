Situation in Karabakh Conflict Zone Could Spiral Out of Control: Jagland

January 26, 2011

The situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict could spiral out of control, said Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland, intending to visit Azerbaijan in the near future, reports ANS Press.

The European diplomat was basing its opinion on the increasing number of incidents and violations of the ceasefire regime along the Line of Contact.

"Recent incidents involving human losses on the frontline may lead to worse consequences. The risk of a new war will remain in the region until the conflict is resolved. Azerbaijan and Armenia, being members of the Council of Europe, assumed responsibility for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. I hope the situation does not worsen to such an extent," he said.

The CoE Secretary General noted that the negotiating process to find a resolution to the conflict was conducted by the OSCE Minsk Group, rather than the Council of Europe.

"But if we can contribute to the Minsk process in any way, we will do so with great pleasure. In multiplying efforts to attain peace and restore stability, it is extremely important to ensure the supremacy of the law. It is very important for settling not only the Karabakh conflict but also all 'frozen' conflicts," he said.