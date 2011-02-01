Armenian-American who Imported Narcotics into Armenia under Arrest or Not?

February 1, 2011

Armenian law enforcement officials seized an unprecedented amount of narcotics last Friday, reports local Armenian daily Jamanak ("Times").

"In particular, 42,000 pills of Ecstasy and about half a kilo of pure heroin were seized. According to our sources, on Saturday, police officers initially arrested an American-Armenian, by the name of Zohrab, through whom it became clear that behind the unprecedented imported drugs were high-ranking Armenian officials.

"It become known to us that Zohrab's direct sponsor is the criminal with the surname 'Sasha from Tashken.' On Sunday, law enforcement agencies released Zohrab. However, the police press office yesterday informed us the decision to release Zohrab was retracted and he is again under arrest. Yesterday, late in the evening, our sources informed us that Zohrab continues to roam free," reports Jamanak.