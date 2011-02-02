Russian Singer Expresses Undying Gratitude to Baku, Speaks of Armenian Military

February 2, 2011

Russian singer Katya Lel continues to thanks Azerbaijan for removing her name from the "black list" of artists who have visited the de facto Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and for allowing her to perform in Baku.

This time, Katya Lel thanked the president's daughter. "First of all, I want to thank Leyla Aliyeva, the daughter of President Ilham Aliyev, from whom I asked for help in smoothing relations with your country. This charming, fragile girl helped me in building dialogue with Azerbaijan."

Lel said in 2005, "an entire group of artists," who were later included in Azerbaijan's MInistry of Culture's black list, flew to the Armenian capital of Yerevan to give a concert.

"After landing at the airport in Yerevan, we boarded a military aircraft and without further explanation, we were told that we were being taken to the concert venue. Only after arriving did we learn that we were in Karabakh," the singer said regretfully.

Later, Katya Lel attempted to help her colleagues get off the "black list," including Sos Pavliashvili, who, according to Lel, was also in the Armenian military aircraft.

"He has so many friends and fans in Baku that he simply lived there. He went to Azerbaijan several times a year. He is also very saddened by the fact that he cannot enter the country and meet with his friends.

"I really want to become the 'first dove' who will break down misunderstandings, explain to people the details of the absurd incident. Other artists after me likewise will be able to establish relations with your wonderful country," reports Trend news agency, citing the singer.