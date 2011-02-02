Armenian-American Publisher Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud

February 2, 2011

The former Southern California publisher of Armenian-language magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for federal tax fraud, AP reports.

Prosecutors say 61-year-old Navasard Petrosyan of Glendale was also placed on three years' probation during Monday's sentencing hearing in Los Angeles federal court.

Petrosyan pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of $1 million.

The Los Angeles Times says Petrosyan disguised more than $3 million in checks from medical provider clients as advertising expenditures, then reimbursed them in cash after charging a fee.