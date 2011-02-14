Will the Armenian Priest Who was Assaulted in a Nightclub be Replaced on Mar. 1?

February 14, 2011

The issue of Fr. Sarkis Hovhannisian, the pastor of the Armenian Apostolic Church serving the Armenian community in the Bulgarian city of Varna, who was assaulted at a night club last summer, remains on Etchmiadzin's agenda, Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin press spokesperson Vahram Melikyan told Epress.am today.

According to him, upon instructions by His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, a Vicar General has been appointed who will assume his duties on Mar. 1.

Recall, on Jul. 31, 2010, Fr. Sarkis was attacked in the well-known nightclub Arrogance at the Golden Sands resort in Varna. On his way to the washroom, a few people attacked him with blows to the head, which resulted in an injury in Fr. Sarkis’ right eye. He was admitted at a local hospital for emergency surgery; for a long time, there was the threat of permanent blindness in that eye.

Fr. Sarkis apparently had told a police officer he had gone to the night club with his friend visiting from Russia, where they had simply “drank two 50 of whiskey.”

Rumors floating among the Armenian-Bulgarian community also note that the pastor is involved in the drug trade.

"We are monitoring the situation and only after meeting and speaking with him can we provide an appropriate response. Until then, I can't say anything else in more detail," said Fr. Vahram, responding to a comment by Epress.am that a member of the Bulgarian-Armenian community had informed Epress.am that the pastor is in excellent health.

Recall, speaking to Epress.am earlier, Fr. Vahram said the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin had invited Fr. Sarkis for a “talk”; however, the latter had not presented himself since he was healing from injuries he sustained from the assault.