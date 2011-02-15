2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

US to Continue to Engage Turkey, Armenia in Rapprochement

The US has placed a great deal of emphasis on the Armenia-Turkey normalization process, said Philip J. Crowley in a daily US State Department press briefing, in response to a question by a journalist on the US' next steps in this regard.

"The Secretary herself has been fully engaged in this. We’ve understood for a number of months that there have been obstacles to progress. We will continue to engage Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and see how we can move forward," he concluded.

Armenia
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