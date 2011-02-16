Expensive Wolves: Already 68 Wolves Killed in Karabakh

February 16, 2011

The government of the de-facto Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR), during its meeting yesterday, discussed managing the population of predatory animals, reports local daily Yerkir ("Country").

NKR Department of Environment and Natural Resources chief Gari Grigoryan, presenting the 2011 plan for controlling the amount of predatory animals provided for by state funds, said in the last month, 68 wolves were killed in NKR.

In the government, they were interested to find out whether the monitoring implemented by the department in connection with managing the predatory animals population, by eliminating these animals, won't they have another problem, which will begin to endanger the environment? In response, Grigoryan said that no such means were implemented after 1987. Compared to previous years, 51 wolves were eliminated in 2008, while in 2009 and 2010, that number was 146 and 179, respectively. According to the department head, research into the issue will continue.

Recall, the state has offered to pay 100,000 drams for each wolf killed and 8,000 drams for each jackal.