Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia Agree to Join Efforts in Addressing Regional Environmental Issues

February 18, 2011

Azerbaijan's and Georgia's Greens parties, as well as a number of Armenian NGOs, signed a joint agreement on sustainable development in the region, reports the Baku-based APA news agency.

According to Azerbaijani Greens Party leader Mayis Gulaliyev, a Coordination Center has been created to establish peace in the region, resolve environmental issues, and ensure long-term sustainable development. Meetings attended by representatives from all three Caucasus countries took place in Tbilisi on Feb. 11, 12 and 13.

"The agreement was signed by Georgia's Greens Party, Georgian NGOs, a few Armenian NGOs, as well as myself, as a representative of Azerbaijan's Greens Party," he said.

"The main idea behind this document is that the events taking place in the world, especially the problems with the energy system, ecology, and production, endanger all countries. These global issues are significant for Azerbaijan, as well as for Armenia and Georgia. These issues are obstacles for ensuring regional security and sustainable development. For this reason, political parties and NGOs from the three countries decided to come together.

"Moreover, the document notes that the three countries' NGOs and political parties are joining their efforts to ensure peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, as well as resolving current conflicts in the region through peaceful means," concluded Gulaliyev.

The parties to the agreement will develop a strategic working plan by April.