Azerbaijani TV Producer Canned for Allegedly Singing in Armenian

February 18, 2011

Azerbaijani TV channel ATV General Producer Elchin Alibeyli, despite denying the rumors, was let go from his position for singing the well-known song "Sari Gelin" in Armenian in a Baku restaurant.

According to information published yesterday, Alibeyli apparently grabbed the mic when the musicians were singing "Sari Gelin" in Azeri, and, saying "this is how the song is really sung," began to sing it in Armenian.

Local media reports linked the spread of such rumors to Elchin being from Armenia.

Alibeyli, however, puts it this way: "I am currently preparing a program about the song Sari Gelin, which is why I learned the first verse of this song in Armenian. When during a gathering, there was talk of the song, I recited one line in Armenian, to show what Armenians have done to our favorite song. Besides, I recited these lines not in the form of a song, but in the form of poetry. I'm not a singer, to sing."