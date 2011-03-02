Heritage Party Ready to Come Together with Those Who are With the People

March 2, 2011

The Heritage Party participated in all events yesterday dedicated to the events of Mar. 1, 2008, beginning from early in the morning, head of the Heritage Party parliamentary faction Stepan (Styopa) Safaryan told Epress.am today.

He said they visited the graves of the Mar. 1 victims, as well as going to the homes of their relatives.

"By the way, this isn't the first year we've done this: every year since Mar. 1, 2008, we've visited people and expressed our condolences and support to them," he said.

Heritage Party also participated in the discussions and meetings dedicated to the day, said Safaryan, particularly noting the discussion organized by the Sardarapat Movement.

"Then, as a continuation of the day, finding out that after the HAK rally, a commemoration march is going to take place going toward the area where they killed citizens before our and thousands of citizens' eyes, the Heritage Party, along with its leader, joined the rally, after which during the march, it placed flowers at the foot of the Myasnikyan statue. This was the day's counsel," he said.

Asked by Epress.am whether the Heritage Party is discussing possibilities of acting together with the Armenian National Congress, Safaryan said:

"We've always been by the people's side, but, of course, there's still work to be done to create a new formula, a new foundation — numerous discussions, meetings. However, let me say once again, we are ready to stand by the people's side and to fulfill their demands and we're ready to act together with those who are with the people."