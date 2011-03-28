Day 13 of Hunger Strike: Raffi Hovannisian's Health is Normal

March 28, 2011

The health of Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovannisian, who's been on a hunger strike in Yerevan's Liberty Square since Mar. 15, is normal. Hovannisian said this himself while speaking to an Epress.am correspondent this morning.

The opposition MP further informed Epress.am that doctors visited him for a check-up and said that as far his health is concerned, he's all right.

Asked whether he is preparing to continue his hunger strike, the party leader said:

"Every morning I wake up and look at the sun. Day by day; there's no master plan."