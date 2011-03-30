2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

Turkey Party Leader Sues Book Publisher for Claiming He has Armenian Roots

Turkey's Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu not only ensured the banning of a book by court order that includes claims suggesting he has Armenian roots, he also filed a lawsuit for damages against the company that published the book, reports Turkish daily Star.

Kılıçdaroğlu is demanding as compensation the book’s sales revenues.

The book, titled “Dersim Ermenisi Yemuş Hanım’ın Oğlu Çarkçı Kemal,” (Wishy-Washy Kemal, the son of Dersim Armenian Yemuş Hanım), is by Süleyman Yeşilyurt.

Armenia
Armavia Insists Flights Not Cancelled or Delayed, Despite Zvartnots Flight Schedule
Previous

Armavia Insists Flights Not Cancelled or Delayed, Despite Zvartnots Flight Schedule

Major Armenia Egg Producer Fined 100 Million Drams for Withholding Goods
Next

Major Armenia Egg Producer Fined 100 Million Drams for Withholding Goods