Turkey Party Leader Sues Book Publisher for Claiming He has Armenian Roots

March 30, 2011

Turkey's Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu not only ensured the banning of a book by court order that includes claims suggesting he has Armenian roots, he also filed a lawsuit for damages against the company that published the book, reports Turkish daily Star.

Kılıçdaroğlu is demanding as compensation the book’s sales revenues.

The book, titled “Dersim Ermenisi Yemuş Hanım’ın Oğlu Çarkçı Kemal,” (Wishy-Washy Kemal, the son of Dersim Armenian Yemuş Hanım), is by Süleyman Yeşilyurt.