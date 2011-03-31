Diasporan Armenians Doing Well in European Chess Championship. Armenia Citizens Not So Well

March 31, 2011

Armenian grandmasters Tigran Gharamian (representing France) and Artur Gabrielian (representing Russia) continue to be on top of their game at the 12th European Individual Chess Championship in the French city of Aix-les-Bains. Gharamian yesterday won (1-0) in his match against David Navara (Czech Republic), while Gabrielian beat (1-0) Viktor Bologan (Moldova).

After the 8th round, both Armenian players had 6 points and were behind the tournament's leading six players only by one point.

As for players representing Armenia, they continue to not fare so well. Robert Hovhannisyan, Arman Pashikian, Vladimir Akopian, Gabriel Sargissian, Avetik Grigoryan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan have 5 points each and currently fall outside of the list of the top 50.

Round 9 of the tournament takes place today.