Russia Knows Very Well Who to Appoint to Damn Us: Armenian Singer Doesn't Envy Serzh Sargsyan

April 11, 2011

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, of course, paid his dues in the Nagorno-Karabakh War, but that doesn't mean at all that he's worthy of being a president, said popular Armenian singer-songwriter Ruben Hakhverdyan at a press conference in Yerevan today, adding that "the Russians appointed as president."

"Russia knows well, who to put and with whose hand to damn us. Russian intelligence was controlling the entire war and he is their guy, their reliable man. If any general is , shoots in a restaurant, curses, he's not justified by the fact that he fought in the war," said Hakhverdyan, confessing that he doesn't envy Serzh Sargsyan in this situation.

"One man says that we have to begin on a blank page, let him start with himself . Every average citizen knows that that man has houses, businesses in America, he's acquired a three-storey building on Tumanyan here, his family lives there — is there such disgrace as this? Our people, starving, are dying, you're constructing buildings, you're establishing such businesses abroad. Why are our people silent, I don't understand, what are they going to kill us, let them kill us, what's the big deal, man only dies once," said the singer.

According to Hakhverdyan, after Serzh Sargsyan was sworn in as president, the Armenian public became more dismal.

"Now we're in more of a colorless situation, more so than during the days of Kocharian, than the days of Levon ," he said and recalling Lenin, said: "If it's not possible to do anything through peaceful revolution, then comes terror. Terrorism is a consequence, not a reason."