Kim Kardashian on Turkish Cosmo Out During Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

April 12, 2011

Kim Kardashian is upset that a picture from one of her photo shoots ended up on the cover of the Turkish edition of Cosmopolitan, reports entertainment news site TMZ.com, citing sources close to Kardashian.

"We're told Kim — an Armenian-American who has been vocal about the Genocide — did an international photo shoot that went to various magazines published by Cosmo, but she didn't know it would end up on the Turkish version of the mag," writes TMZ.com.

Kim Kardashian, on her own blog, says she never knew that she would be on the cover of the Turkish edition and furthermore, that it would be on the issue out in April (Apr. 24 being the day that commemorates the Armenian Genocide):

"I just found out today that I am on the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine in Turkey this month. Cosmopolitan Magazine has a number of international editions all around the world that run in various territories, and when I did this shoot for the international covers I had no idea that Turkey was planning to run my story on their cover THIS month, considering Genocide Remembrance Day is this month. My Armenian heritage means a lot to me and I’ve been brought up to be incredibly proud of my family’s background and culture so as an Armenian-American woman it is a huge honor for me to be on the first ever Armenian Cosmopolitan cover (pic above.)

"I have an amazing relationship with Cosmopolitan Magazine. World-over, Cosmo is known as a fun and inspiring magazine for women of all races, shapes, sizes, regardless of their political beliefs and I really hope that if I can bring awareness to the issue, then this in an accomplishment," she writes.

TMZ.com sources say Kim would never have approved the use of her pic in the Turkish version.

Cosmo, when contacted by entertainment news sites for a statement had this to say: “Kim Kardashian is one of our favorite cover girls. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to photograph her for the Cosmopolitan editions worldwide.”