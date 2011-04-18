Demolition Work on Armenia-Turkey Friendship Monument Begins Just Before Apr. 24

April 18, 2011

Preparations for the demolition of the now infamous Monument to Humanity in Kars province have begun, reports Today's Zaman.

“The demolition work will be launched in about 15 days. The monument will be cut to pieces and then removed,” Kars Mayor Nevzat Bozkuş said, reported the Hurriyet Daily News & Economic Review on Apr. 7, citing a report by independent news portal BIA News Center.

The area where the monument currently stands will be handed over to the National Real Estate Directorate after some environmental procedures are performed.

“If wants to have the parts back, we can give them back,” Bozkuş said.

As reported by Milliyet, as the process of demolishing the monument began, a group of students and youth started to throw rocks at the workers. Police intervened and dispersed the group.

A tender for the demolition was launched Mar. 7 and was won by Avçin İnşaat, a Turkish construction firm, which will demolish the monument for 272,000 Turkish Liras.

The municipality also agreed to pay Aksoy 350,000 liras, but the sculptor said the municipality only paid him 120,000 liras. But Bozkuş said the contract between the former mayor and the artist was null and void.

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sparked controversy on the monument during a visit to the eastern province earlier this year when he said the monument, which is placed on a high hill overlooking the city, was both “freakish” and threatened to overshadow historical locations such as the Seyyid Hasal El Harakani tomb and mosque.

After the prime minister ordered the sculpture’s demolition, Kars’ municipal assembly passed a motion to tear down the monument, saying it had been illegally erected in a protected area.

The unfinished monument, which depicts two figures meeting, is 35 meters tall, weighs 300 tons and is meant to represent efforts to foster friendship between the Turkish and Armenian peoples. Aksoy had planned for one of the figures to shed a tear in regret while the other extended its hand in reconciliation.