Armenian Athlete Nazik Avdalyan to Undergo Surgery Today

April 27, 2011

2009 World Champion in Weightlifting (in the 69-kg section) Nazik Avdalyan will undergo surgery today, RA Ministry of Healthcare press spokesperson Shushan Hunanyan told Epress.am earlier today.

According to Hunanyan, the 24-year-old athlete (who will turn 25 later this year) is currently in Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan. Her condition is stable.

Recall, Avdalyan was in a car accident Tuesday on the Gyumri-Vanadzor road near the village of Jajur in Armenia's Shirak marz (province). She was immediately taken to Gyumri's Surgical Hospital named after G. Gyulbenkyan and then moved to Yerevan.

As told to Epress.am by Gyulbenkyan hospital reanimatologist Hovhannes Nahapetyan, as a result of the accident, Avdalyan has a spinal cord concussion. She was transfered to a medical facility in Yerevan, Nahapetyan continued, so that she can recover more quickly and return to her professional activities.

Photo: sporting-armenia.com