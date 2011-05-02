Armenia Should Release Political Prisoners, Says European Liberal Youth Member

May 2, 2011

"The Armenian government should set free the political prisoners because they have no way out, it cannot last forever. And I hope that more international pressure will help in convincing the government that it is against human rights. Armenia is a member of the Council of Europe and they have to respect people’s right of opinion, their political beliefs," said Dutch member of the European Liberal Youth (LYMEC) Ben Burgers, 25, speaking to Epress.am. Burgers is in Armenia to become better acquainted with the country's political climate and prepare a report.

"I have come here to discover more the political situation in Armenia and the background of Mar. 1, 2008, and how this government came to power. I am going to write a resolution on these subjects and for the European Liberal Youth to make a stand on also be able to organize something in June with a larger group of people on the situation in Armenia as well as in Georgia and Azerbaijan," said Burgers, who hopes this report will be useful since Europe isn't paying much attention to Armenia as a result of more pressing concerns in North Africa and the Middle East.

The young European liberal also had a few good things to say about local opposition bloc, the Armenian National Congress (HAK, or ANC):

"ANC’s activists are so new to me they are so impressive their soul, their enthusiasm committed to the cause. They are this way because they believe in what they do, not just for uncertain purpose. This youth really has to fight for something because it is really a struggle comparing with the situation in the Netherlands and Europe. It is so because the political and social problems are different: in European countries you can freely say anything you want, freedom of speech is in high level there, but it doesn’t seem to be normal here."

Burgers believes that thanks to pressure from the international community, local officials can't say whatever they want.

"I think with both the international pressure and the pressure of the own people they cannot go anyway. If there was not an international pressure they could always say that they are supported by this or that country and do what they want," he said.