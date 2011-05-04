ALM Building Not Sold: Karapetyan Denies Reports

May 4, 2011

People's Party leader and ALM Holding LLC President Tigran Karapetyan has refuted the news that he has sold the building from which ALM TV had been broadcasting for 10 years.

Karapetyan doesn't rule out the possibility that he might sell the property in the future; however, he has not signed an agreement with any potential buyers.

Recall, local daily Yerkir published a report in its issue today stating that the ALM staff would be moving to the People's Party regional office as the building they currently work out has been sold.