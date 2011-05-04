Tigran Karapetyan Sold ALM Building: Yerkir

May 4, 2011

According to local daily Yerkir, People's Party leader and ALM Holding LLC President Tigran Karapetyan has sold the building from which ALM TV had been broadcasting for 10 years.

"The staff of the former television company, now comprised of only a few people, in the coming days will move to the People's Party's regional office, out of which the Duplex press club also works. The building was owned by Tigran Karapetyan. By the way, in his broadcasts, Tigran Karapetyan repeatedly said that he spent about $7 million US for building the TV company," reports Yerkir.

Recall, ALM TV was deprived of a broadcasting license through the last broadcasting license competitions which took place last year and is no longer on air.