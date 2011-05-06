Armenia Shares Americans' Joy in bin Laden's Death

May 6, 2011

Armenia on Friday joined world leaders in welcoming Osama bin Laden's death and reaffirmed its support for the US fight against terrorism.

"Being involved in the international community’s fight against terrorism, on Bin Laden’s extermination we share the feelings of the Americans and all those who fight against terrorism," said RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tigran Balayan, responding to a question by Armenpress news agency.

"Those feelings are particularly close to us, because people linked with this terrorist organization were in the past involved in the aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh," he added.