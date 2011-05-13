'Are You Sick, Dear Girl?' Another Armenian Official Patronizes Journalist

May 13, 2011

Officials at all levels insulting journalists has become a habit, reports local daily Hraparak:

"To the most polite formulated question, even one who doesn't know the Armenian alphabet and is known to live a life of corruption, for whom it's been a long time that the prison has been 'crying' , can give such a response that leaves you stunned. However, it is not the journalists, but the officials who 'insult' and take to the courts. Recently our reporter asked Chief of General Staff at the RA Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov whether his and defense minister Seyran Ohanyan's relations continue to be strained, to which he responded: "Aren't you ashamed to say such a thing? It's shameful to say such a thing. Are you sick, dear girl?'"

Recall, court proceedings are currently underway in the case of Hetq Online reporter Grisha Balasanyan against Republican Party of Armenia MP Ruben Hayrapetyan, who, according to Balasanyan, cursed him during a phone conversation. The audio recording of the phone conversation has been sent to the prosecutor's office.

Photo: Hraparak