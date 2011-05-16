Odd That Jehovah's Witness Would Threaten Armenian Priest: Spokesperson

May 16, 2011

Jehovah's Witnesses are a peace-loving bunch and it's odd that they might threaten anyone, public information officer of Jehovah's Witnesses in Armenia Tigran Harutyunyan told Epress.am, commenting on news reports that Jehovah's Witnesses yesterday threatened Father Yesayi Artenyan of the Holy Trinity Church in the Yerevan neighborhood of Malatia-Sebastia.

"We have yet no information about this incident, but it's a bit odd that a Jehovah's Witness might threaten . We preach the Bible, if people want to hear," said Harutyunyan.

As for reports that Jehovah's Witnesses have been canvassing the area around the church, Harutyunyan said, "If people want to listen, we can preach in any venue."