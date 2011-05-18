1 Killed, 7 Wounded from Clash Between Armenians, Azeris in Moscow

May 18, 2011

One person was killed and 7 were injured in a mass brawl in a Moscow suburb, local police told Itar-Tass news agency on Wednesday.

The clash between ethnic Azeris and Armenians took place late on Tuesday in the settlement of Oktybrsky, just outside Moscow. “According to preliminary information, the conflict was by hostile relations. The parties to the conflict used non-lethal weapons and cold arms,” police said.

One 24-year-old man from Dagestan was killed. Seven more were hospitalized with gunshot and knife wounds. Police found 12 cartridge cases to non-lethal firearms. An investigation is underway.