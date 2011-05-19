Armenian Tarragon Seized in Russia Airport

May 19, 2011

A passenger on a Yerevan-Voronezh flight was apprehended at Voronezh International Airport in Russia for transporting 80 bunches of tarragon with their roots intact as hand luggage.

Though the use of tarragon is not illegal, according to international agreements, passengers cannot transport plants with their roots intact.

All 80 bunches were confiscated at the airport from Rosselkhoznadzor employees.

As reported by Moe-online, this isn't the first incident when roots of plants brought from Armenia are confiscated at Voronezh airport.