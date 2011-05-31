Situation in Georgia is Stable, Says Ambassador in Yerevan

May 31, 2011

The domestic political situation in Georgia is stable and it has always been this way, said Georgia's Ambassador to Armenia Tengiz Sharmanashvili at a press conference in Yerevan today.

"We don't see a situation where rallies are held as an unstable situation because it is the constitutional right of every citizen," he said.

According to him, a group of irresponsible political elites turn a peaceful demonstration into a violent confrontation with the police, who "of course applied adequate measures to curb illegal activities."

Sharmanashvili, furthermore, said that currently about 90 people have been arrested following the rallies. They have been subject to 30–60 days of imprisonment. There are others detained who will be criminally charged, he added.