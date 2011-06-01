Ruling Authorities to Discuss Opposition Proposal in the Near Future: HHK MP

June 1, 2011

The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) board has not yet discussed the issue raised at the Armenian National Congress May 31 rally of dialogue at the level of delegations, said HHK MP Hovhannes Sahakyan.

Sahakyan said it was only yesterday that the rally took place and the statement about delegations was heard.

"In the near future, this issue will be discussed and a decision made," said Sahakyan, "The one deciding the format of the delegations' participation is the country's president, the leader of the HHK."

On different occasions the HHK has said they have no problem with dialogue, Sahakyan continued, but only if they're not addressed using a language of demands and ultimatums.

As for the delegations' composition, well, according to the HHK deputy, the number of those engaged in the dialogue has to be limited, since too many negotiators is not ideal.

Recall, HAK leader Levon Ter-Petrossian announced yesterday that, in the coming days, his opposition bloc will decide their delegation team, comprised of 3–5 people, and they will present their dialogue agenda to the ruling authorities.

"Naturally, the authorities have to do the same — both in terms of forming a delegation and in presenting their own agenda. The Congress’ agenda is clear: the holding of pre-term presidential and parliamentary elections. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t take into consideration the agenda and counter-proposals also presented by the authorities; otherwise the parties’ equality will be broken," he said.