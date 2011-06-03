German Ambassador Despite Being at Rally, Doesn't Associate Himself with HAK

June 3, 2011

German ambassador to Armenia Hans-Jochen Schmidt doesn't identify himself with the Armenian National Congress (HAK) and his presence at the May 31 HAK rally had no political implications. This news was conveyed to Epress.am today by the ambassador himself.

Note, local daily Yerkir ("Country") published a report today in which it said that "'at radical' opposition rallies, the German ambassador who is not only a conscientious participant, but also one who gets up on the podium with organizers, in violation of all written and unwritten rules of diplomatic ethics, grossly interferes in Armenia's domestic political life."

According to Schmidt, included among an ambassador's activities in any country is following events in the country — political developments, in particular — and his presence at the HAK rally is a part of such activities.

Asked by Epress.am why the ambassador was standing on the platform at Liberty Square, the German ambassador said he had a better view from this position: he was able to better follow the speeches made at the rally, while also having a good view of participants, including forming a good idea of the number of those in attendance.

