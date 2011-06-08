417 Prisoners Released Under Amnesty as of Jun. 7
As of Jun. 7, there are 417 prisoners released under the general amnesty granted on occasion of the 20th anniversary of Armenia’s independence by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on May 20 then approved by parliament on May 26.
The RA Ministry of Justice’s penal institutions department listed the number of those released and those whose sentences were shortened per penitentiary as follows:
Nubarashen: 46 released, 2 sentences shortened
Erebuni: 92 released, 7 sentences shortened
Vardashen: 31 released, 1 sentence shortened
Hospital for Detainees: 26 released, 3 sentences shortened
Erevan Kentron (“Center”): 0 (there are no prisoners subject to release)
Artik: 42 released
Vanadzor: 16 released
Sevan: 49 released
Hrazdan: 19 released
Abovyan: 1 released, 3 sentences shortened
Goris: 11 released, 9 sentences shortened
Kosh: 86 released