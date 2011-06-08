417 Prisoners Released Under Amnesty as of Jun. 7

June 8, 2011

As of Jun. 7, there are 417 prisoners released under the general amnesty granted on occasion of the 20th anniversary of Armenia’s independence by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on May 20 then approved by parliament on May 26.

The RA Ministry of Justice’s penal institutions department listed the number of those released and those whose sentences were shortened per penitentiary as follows:

Nubarashen: 46 released, 2 sentences shortened

Erebuni: 92 released, 7 sentences shortened

Vardashen: 31 released, 1 sentence shortened

Hospital for Detainees: 26 released, 3 sentences shortened

Erevan Kentron (“Center”): 0 (there are no prisoners subject to release)

Artik: 42 released

Vanadzor: 16 released

Sevan: 49 released

Hrazdan: 19 released

Abovyan: 1 released, 3 sentences shortened

Goris: 11 released, 9 sentences shortened

Kosh: 86 released