Holy Etchmiadzin Calls Historian 'Insolent' in Church Preservation Debate

July 19, 2011

Fr. Vahram Melikyan, press spokesperson for the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, responded to statements made by historian Samvel Karapetyan in an interview with ArmInfo news agency, noting that Karapetyan distorted the Catholicos' words.

"Mr. Samvel Karapetyan completely misrepresents the talk with the Catholicos of All Armenians. It's effrontery and insolent to present oneself as being more concerned than the Catholicos of All Armenians or any diocesan leader or clergy with respect to the preservation of churches and holy sites. All the monasteries and churches have the attention of His Holiness but the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin is not in a position to renovate all the monasteries simultaneously, and it has been repeatedly stated that our spiritual heritage can be preserved only through state sponsorship and support. Nevertheless, the Mother See, with its scarce resources, pursues those monasteries and churches most in need of repair. The temples that have been repaired and are being repaired today, as for example, Geghardavank, Harijavank, Saghmosavank, Noravank, Khor Virap, Holy Cross (Surb Khach) in Aparan and many others, are vivid proof of the absurdity of the accusations made ," said Father Melikyan.

Note, in the interview, Karapetyan had said that he had presented His Holiness Karekin II with the issues pertaining to Sanahin Monastery and suggested the Catholicos put aside at least a part of the funds allocated for building new churches to repairing Sanahin Monastery.

According to Karapetyan, the Catholicos of All Armenians said he had nothing to do with the monasteries and churches located in the mountains.