Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan Responds to Medvedev's Karabakh Proposal

July 22, 2011

RA President Serzh Sargsyan's official response to Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's message following a meeting of the presidents of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Kazan last month has already been sent to the Russian leader. Sargsyan's press spokesperson Armen Arzumanyan conveyed this news to local daily Chorrord Inqnishkhanutyun ("Fourth Self-Authority"), reports the daily. As for what was written in the response, Arzumanyan did not say.

Recall, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov paid a visit to Yerevan on Jul. 8, followed by a trip to Baku. Lavrov passed on a message by Medvedev to the leaders of the two countries regarding his proposals for settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to the Russian foreign minister, in his message, Medvedev said that "the time for settlement has come."

On Jul. 18, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Lavrov in Moscow. During their meeting, Mammadyarov passed on a letter by the Azerbaijani president containing Baku’s official response to Medvedev’s proposals. Azerbaijan’s foreign minister refused to share the details of the letter. On the same day, Lavrov had a phone conversation with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in which the latter said that Serzh Sargsyan would respond to Medvedev soon.