Young Protestors Hope for Response from 'Cognizant' Mayor, Prime Minister (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

July 22, 2011

A civic initiative called "We are against the increase in metro fare" organized a demonstration and march starting from English Park in downtown Yerevan today.

The youth, wearing T-shirts with different inscriptions on them, marched to city hall and the government building, where they dropped off letters with requests for information.



"Since we're against the increase in metro fare, through such means we want to make our voice heard, so that our opinion is also taken into consideration, since we're the ones riding the subway — students, pensioners and members of the middle class. We're sure that both our mayor and our prime minister will support us since they're cognizant people. But in any case, our demonstrations will be ongoing," said organizers.

Note that prior to the start of the march, two police officers approached the youth, asked about their activities and their route and then escorted the group throughout the entire march:

Organizers told Epress.am that the purpose of their letters to government officials is to get more information.



"We would like certain documents to be presented about the loan taken out for the metro, about the fare increase, and the revenue and expenses report of the Yerevan Metro. In short, a financial and economic account of the metro of the last 5 years. We expect that after receiving the reports, public hearings will be organized as a result of which we'll reach an outcome that will be in everyone's interest — both the public's and the government's."

The youth also stated that prior to this march, they sent the letters by email to city hall, the government, and the Armenian president; however, they have not yet received a response.

"We sent the letters on Jun. 27, but no answer; we don't understand why they introduced e-government if they don't respond to email letters. We hope to receive a response to these letters within 5 days," said organizing group member Arman Gevorgyan.