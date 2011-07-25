First Yerevan-Madrid Return Flight Scheduled for August 4

July 25, 2011

A ceremony marking the signing of an agreement on air transportation between the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Spain took place in Spain's Ministry of Development (Ministerio de Fomento), reports Armenia's foreign ministry.

Signing on behalf of Spain was Civil Aviation Authority (Aviación Civil) General Director Manuel Ameijeiras Vales, while RA Charges d'Affaires in Spain Khoren Terteryan signed on behalf of Armenia.

According to the Armenian foreign ministry statement, the agreement enables to establish a regular air connection between the two countries' capitals, which will make bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural and tourism sectors much easier.

The first Yerevan-Madrird return flight is set for Aug. 4. It will be carried out by Armenian carrier Armavia.