Dashnaks Raise Awareness on Electoral Rights in Armenia's Second-Largest City (VIDEO)

August 22, 2011

For a few days now, representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun or ARF-D) have erected a tent as part of the party's "A Vote is Power" campaign on Sayat-Nova St. in downtown Gyumri, Armenia's second-largest city. The tent bears the inscription "We can no longer live like this."

As reported by Gyumri-based independent TV station GALA, according to the ARF-D representatives, "If they wish, citizens participating in the program carry out two functions: they participate in the petition to express their mistrust in the Armenian government and they sign an agreement to which they declare willingness to shape a people's government through implementing electoral rights."

With this aim, those participating in the protest have established a civic movement in defence of electoral rights. The movement's main issues are "the special significance of electoral rights in forming a people's government in public consciousness and the effective protection of these rights."

A clip from the GALA TV broadcast is presented below (in Armenian).

