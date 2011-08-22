Kiosks in Downtown Yerevan Not to be Demolished?

August 22, 2011

Kiosks on the central streets of Yerevan will not be demolished at this time. The stalls will be demolished only in the event that the municipality receives complaints from residents.

This news was conveyed to an Epress.am correspondent by kiosk owners who have been protesting outside city hall since this morning, who, in turn, found out the news from Heritage Party MPs Stepan (Styopa) Safaryan and Anahit Bakhshyan. The two opposition deputies had met with city officials to discuss the issue earlier today.

The MPs were also informed that demolished at this time will be only 266 kiosks, which are covered in rust and are non-operational, while inventory is being carried with respect to the rest of the kiosks.