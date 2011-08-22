Armavir's Only Park to be Replaced by a Bank and Church

August 22, 2011

Apparently the Armavir Town Park where tree felling and rapid construction have taken place since May 2011 is not actually a park, according to official documents, say Armavir Park supporters, reads a statement by local environmental organization Ecolur.

According to Armavir's new city plan, the park is a territory that falls under the jurisdiction of Armavir Municipality and not a park. Currently, the park has been sold and there are plans to construct a bank, church and veterinary pharmacy on the land.

Armavir residents are unaware of the public hearings of construction projects in progress in the park territory, reads the Ecolur statement. In this regard, EcoLur has contacted Armenia's Ministry of Nature Protection with the following questions:

On what grounds has the RA Ministry of Nature Protection permitted tree felling in the only public park in the town of Armavir and constructed buildings?

When were the public hearings on building projects held?

Which companies are carrying out the construction?

Has the RA Ministry of Nature Protection given the green light to these projects? If yes, "please provide us with the copy of these conclusions and minutes of public hearings."