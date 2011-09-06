'Army Dressed in Black' Organizes March to Protest Non-Combat Army Deaths

September 6, 2011

A group calling themselves the "Army Dressed in Black," established by relatives of young men killed in non-combat while serving in the Armenian army and their supporters, will march from Yerevan's Republic Square at 10:30 am on Sept. 8 in protest of the situation in Armenia's armed forces.

"Every mother who has a son today fears sending him to the army. The violence and iniquities in the so-called army that ensure the security of the country and the people debase the idea of serving your country. By being silent, we unwittingly give our approval to the loss of an entire generation of youth. We urge you to raise your voice and fight against the disastrous situation in the army. join the Army Dressed in Black's silent march," reads the statement by organizers.

Note, in Armenia, young men are required to serve in the army for 2 years once they turn 18.