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Epress

Armenian Woman Killed her 2 Children Then Turned Herself In

Resident of the Armenian city of Ararat Rosa Aloyan, 34, approached Ararat police Wednesday and promptly informed them that she had strangled her two sons, 6-year-old Vardan and 4-year-old Hayk, with a sheet.

 

This news was conveyed to Epress.am by the Ararat marz (province) police department.

 

Criminal proceedings under RA Criminal Code Article 104 ("murder") have been initiated and a forensic examination has been assigned. An investigation is underway.

 

Updated on Sept. 8 at 12:42 pm: The 6-year-old son's name was erroneously listed as "Artur."

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