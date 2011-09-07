Armenian Woman Killed her 2 Children Then Turned Herself In

September 7, 2011

Resident of the Armenian city of Ararat Rosa Aloyan, 34, approached Ararat police Wednesday and promptly informed them that she had strangled her two sons, 6-year-old Vardan and 4-year-old Hayk, with a sheet.

This news was conveyed to Epress.am by the Ararat marz (province) police department.

Criminal proceedings under RA Criminal Code Article 104 ("murder") have been initiated and a forensic examination has been assigned. An investigation is underway.

Updated on Sept. 8 at 12:42 pm: The 6-year-old son's name was erroneously listed as "Artur."