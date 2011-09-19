'Armenia is You' Photo Contest Winners Announced (PHOTOS)

September 19, 2011

Nver Ghazaryan (photo, first one below) is the winner of the "Armenia is You" photo contest dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia. Photos submitted for the contest, which was launched on Aug. 29 and wrapped up on Sept. 16, were to have expressed the "idea of independence" and been dedicated to the 20th jubilee of Armenia's independence. First and foremost important for organizers was the content of the image and the creative approach. Only after was the quality of the image considered, since the contest was open to professionals and amateurs alike. During the 18 days of the contest, organizers received 214 images.

Second place was awarded to Razmik Pashikyan (photo below).

Third place was awarded to Arman Gharajanyan (photo below).