'Armenia is You' Photo Contest Winners Announced (PHOTOS)
Nver Ghazaryan (photo, first one below) is the winner of the "Armenia is You" photo contest dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia. Photos submitted for the contest, which was launched on Aug. 29 and wrapped up on Sept. 16, were to have expressed the "idea of independence" and been dedicated to the 20th jubilee of Armenia's independence. First and foremost important for organizers was the content of the image and the creative approach. Only after was the quality of the image considered, since the contest was open to professionals and amateurs alike. During the 18 days of the contest, organizers received 214 images.
Second place was awarded to Razmik Pashikyan (photo below).
Third place was awarded to Arman Gharajanyan (photo below).The winners of the top three photos will receive a certificate and prizes with the "Armenia is You" slogan. A special prize will be awarded to Armen Ghazaryan for the photo that received the most "likes" in Facebook (pictured, article main photo). The award ceremony will take place Monday at 7 pm in the Union of Jounalists of Armenia in Yerevan.