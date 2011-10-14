Yerevan Begins Removal of Billboards on Major Downtown Streets: Hraparak

October 14, 2011

Advertising on Mashtots Ave., Baghramyan Ave., and Sayat Nova St. has become the next target for Yerevan City Hall, reports local daily Hraparak.

According to Yerevan mayor Karen Karapetyan, the advertising panels on these major downtown streets impede traffic and the Armenian capital's architectural image. For instance, because of large billboards on Mashtots Ave., the Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (the Matenadaran) can't be seen.

The daily reports that advertising agencies were given till 10 pm yesterday to voluntarily remove the billboards. City employees then began taking down the advertising panels still up.