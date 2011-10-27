Azerbaijani Billionaires Could Simply Buy the 'Occupied Lands': TV Channel

October 27, 2011

The English-language Iran state-funded Press TV broadcast a story on the Azerbaijan receiving a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council in which also made mention of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The TV station finds it surprising that despite Azerbaijan's economic development, the conflict is still not resolved.

"Many experts and politicians assess the damage to the country as a result of this conflict in the amount of $70 billion USD. This is a huge amount of money, but we know that there are many billionaires with Azerbaijani roots whose names are known in Europe and who have been included in the Forbes list. If they want, the Azerbaijani billionaires could buy the occupied lands like at an auction," it was said in the television report.