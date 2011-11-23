Corsica and Sicily Hit by Floods

November 23, 2011

Hundreds of Corsicans are leaving their homes following heavy floods that left several towns under water, The Voice of Russia reports, citing Vesti. Torrential rain has been going on non-stop over the past two days, causing rivers to burst their banks and inundating populated areas. Traffic has come to a standstill, and roads and bridges have been swept in the rain.

There have been no reports about casualties.

Italy’s Sicily is facing the same type of disaster, with nearly monthly precipitation reported in Messina Province in one day and mudslides coming down the mountains crushing houses.

Several people are reported missing.