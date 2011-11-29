Turkish PM Erdogan Recovering from Operation

November 29, 2011

Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan was recovering from a successful bowel operation he underwent over the weekend, according to a statement released on Monday by the prime minister's office.

The statement said Erdogan underwent the scheduled laparascopic, or keyhole surgery on Saturday, to deal with problems with his digestion system, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"His condition is good, and the prime minister will start work after a rest period determined by his doctors," said the statement, released after rumors of Erdogan's hospitalization began to circulate on Twitter.

The 57-year-old Erdogan is among the most dominant leaders Turkey has had since the Turkish Republic was founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923. In June, his ruling Justice and Development Party won a third election in a row, with an increased share of the vote.

The operation was carried out at the Marmara University teaching hospital in Istanbul.