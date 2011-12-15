'No Expectations': March 1 Victim Would've Been 32 Today

December 15, 2011

Gor Qloyan (also spelled Kloyan), who was one of the victims of the events of Mar. 1, 2008, in Yerevan, would've been 32 today.

Speaking to Epress.am, Gor's father, Sargis Qloyan, said he received a summons from Armenia's Special Investigative Service to go to their office today but he has decided to go tomorrow since today is his son's birthday and they are planning to go visit his grave. Members of the Armenian National Congress will also go to the cemetery with Sargis Qloyan.

Speaking about the deaths on that fateful day, Sargis Qloyan said: "I have no expectations. They haven't solved and won't solve the circumstances surrounding March 1. Our only hope is a change in government, after which it will be possible to solve ."

Recall, mass protests against alleged electoral fraud, organized by supporters of unsuccessful presidential candidate, first president of the Republic of Armenia and Armenian National Congress leader Levon Ter-Petrossian, followed the presidential election of Feb. 19, 2008, in Armenia. On Mar. 1, 2008, national police and military forces, called in to disperse the crowds, used “excessive force and violence” which left 10 people dead and many more wounded.

Gor Kloyan is survived by his wife and two sons.