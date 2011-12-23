Armenia's Flag 'Burned' the Most Online Yesterday

December 23, 2011

Anyone who wants can virtually "burn" the flag of any country on flagburningworld.com. According to local daily Chorrord Inqnishkhanutyun ("Fourth Self-Authority"), the most flags burned by visitors on the site currently are those belonging to Azerbaijan (272,028 times), Turkey (257,840 times) and Armenia (230,048 times).

"That is, while others are visiting the site purely out of interest, we, Azerbaijanis and Turks are fighting serious battles on this site. By the way, Armenia's flag was burned the most yesterday, which can probably be tied to the French parliament's adoption of the law criminalizing genocide denial," writes the paper.