New Scandal Inflames Moldova Involving Arms Sale to Armenia

December 29, 2011

A new scandal involving the sale of arms to Armenia has erupted in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau. In September, the country's parliament demanded the government explain why the Defense Ministry is supplying arms to a region with unresolved conflicts, after which the deal was frozen. However, Moldovan Security Council Chair Yuri Rikichinsky recently tried to resurrect the deal, which was immediately condemned by MPs, reports Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Rikichinsky was called to parliament on Tuesday to provide explanations on a letter sent to parliamentary speaker Marian Lupu in which he requested assistance in completing the sale of arms from the National Army's arsenal. The deal refers to about 20 tons of rockets and missiles, which Moldova's Ministry of Defense is to deliver to Armenia.

An expert with the Geneva Centre for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces (DCAF), Viorel Cibotaru, in an interview with the Russian publication, noted that the deal became a scandal because it was kept secret even from parliament, and more importantly, "Chisinau did not hold preliminary talks on this issue with Baku, which closely follows what is happening around Karabakh." This, according to the expert, is the main shortcoming of the country's leadership. Also, they "didn't secure a reliable for the route of delivery, as a result of which misunderstandings arose with Latvia," said Cibotaru. Otherwise, in his view, all was within the framework of international norms — Moldova had the right to sell weapons, including those of the type specified in the Defense Ministry list.

Recall, during a Parliamentary Commission on National Security meeting it was announced that the deal cost $3 million 250 thousand USD.

Speaking on the matter to Epress.am earlier, Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson David Karapetyan said: “To meet the needs of Armenia’s Armed Forces, the procurement and acquisition of weapons and military equipment are carried out under the laws of the Republic and relevant international norms and obligations,” adding that in the interests of national security, the Ministry of Defense does not disclose details of the quantity or types of arms it purchases and from which country.