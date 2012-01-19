Armenian Actress Anjela Sargsyan Might Appear in Court

January 19, 2012

The trial against Karen Arayan, who uploaded photos of his former girlfriend, local TV soap opera actress Anjela Sargsyan in various sexual positions taken while they were engaged in sexual acts, will begin on Jan. 24 at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan.

Recall, Arayan is being accused of illegally collecting, keeping and using or disseminating information pertaining to personal or family life, as well as disseminating other materials of a pornographic nature.

Local daily Joghovurd, citing its sources close to Angela Sargsyan's family, reports that the actress will be present in court with her attorney.

The court will be presided over by Judge Mkhitar Papoyan, who is also presiding over the case of former RA Traffic Police Chief Margar Ohanyan, who is accused of embezzling 2,500 tons of gasoline.

Joghovurd reports that the likelihood of the court sessions being held behind closed doors is not ruled out.