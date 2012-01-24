Entrepreneur Silva Hambardzumyan Plans to Become Energy Minister: Unconfirmed Reports

January 24, 2012

Not everyone is in favor of entrepreneur Silva Hambardzumyan joining the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), reports local daily Yerkir. According to the newspaper, there are HHK members who are in favor and those who are against the idea, but both camps understand that they will need a female entrepreneur during elections.

A Republican "fighting" oligarchs, of course, won't make room for the female entrepreneur in his proportional list.

Hambardzumyan will be nominated on the majority system, reports the paper, adding that there are even rumors in the party that the wishes of the entrepreneur, who is backed by a major sponsor, go further than simply securing a parliamentary seat. These rumors state that Hambardzumyan "has an appetite" to become the next Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.