France is a 'Genuine Defender of Universal Human Values': Armenia Foreign Affairs Minister

January 24, 2012

The Senate decision is the logical continuation of the law recognizing the Armenian Genocide adopted by France in 2001, said Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian in a statement released following the French Senate's adoption of a bill to criminalize any public denial of the Armenian Genocide.

"This day will be written in gold not only in the history of friendship between the Armenian and French peoples, but also in the annals of the history of the protection of human rights worldwide, and will further consolidate the existing mechanisms of prevention of crimes against humanity.

"France re-affirmed its pivotal role as a genuine defender of universal human values.

"I would like once again to express our gratitude to the President of the French Republic, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Government and the friendly people of France," he said.